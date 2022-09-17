Amanatullah Khan arrest sparks slugfest

Hours after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption branch (ACB), the Aam Aadmi Party called the arrest a “conspiracy” to implicate the MLA in a false case and defame the party.

The party also said that the ACB found nothing from his house.

Earlier in the day, the ACB, which comes under Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, raided premises linked to Khan and allegedly found an unlicenced pistol and cash.

He was arrested by the agency late Friday evening.

The AAP said in a statement: “Khan has been arrested in a baseless and outright fake case. Nothing was found from his residence or office during the raid. This is a new conspiracy to implicate the MLA in a false case and defame the AAP.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP attacked the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had raised an army of goons and theives and left no stone unturned to make Delhi “the capital of riots”.

Delhi BJP unit president Adesh Gupta said, “The BJP has been saying from beginning that Kejriwal is only giving protection to thieves and goons. After assuming power in Delhi, the Chief Minister left no stone unturned to make Delhi the ‘riot capital’ and its biggest culprits are Amanatullah Khan and Tahir Hussain.”

Tahir, a suspended AAP councillor, is an accused in the Northeast Delhi riots. Khan is being probed in his capacity as chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board.