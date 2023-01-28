scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Always wanted to perform in front of a large audience: Constables of Delhi Police women pipe band

Performing for the first time on the country’s 74th Republic Day on Thursday, the band held their bagpipes and side drums, donned traditional bagpiping outfits, and played the ‘Delhi Police song’.

The band now boasts of a total of 60 members, and 38 women constables performed on Republic Day this year. Express

Formed in February 2021 on Delhi Police’s Raising Day, the Delhi Police women pipe band, comprising 46 constables at the time, has come a long way.

One of the woman constables who is part of the band, Rumi Konwar, 24, told The Indian Express: “I joined the band five months ago and was earlier posted at Delhi Cantt Police Station… I was always interested in performing and when I got to know that the Delhi Police women pipe band is auditioning for members, I applied and got selected.”

Konwar, who joined Delhi Police in 2019, said she was eagerly waiting to perform at Republic Day as she has always seen bands of various paramilitary forces perform there in front of dignitaries. “We used to practise every day in the morning and evening in front of India Gate to polish our skills and ensure coordination among band members,” she said.

Led by Inspector Rajender Singh, the women-led band practises daily at Kingsway Camp at New Police Lines where instructors, consisting of head constables and sub-inspectors, help them polish their skills.

Constable Ritu Das, 28, earlier posted at Maurice Nagar police station, said she joined the band a year ago and wants to work more on her bagpiping skills. “The instructors provide us intensive training in different instruments, including side base and tenor drum, and we are also being made to learn how to play a guitar,” she said.

The band now boasts of a total of 60 members, and 38 women constables performed on Republic Day this year.

Since its inception, it has participated in 124 government duties, including programmes of Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier posted at Hauz Khas police station, Usha Debbarma, 26, said: “I got through the audition when it was held for the second time two years ago. Earlier, I was posted at police pickets and had to carry out law and order duties. I like my present role better than the previous one; it has given wings to my passion for performing.”

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 05:20 IST
