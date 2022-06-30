AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves Delhi HC challenging police remand; hearing tomorrow

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Friday AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea challenging his police remand on the charge of hurting religious sentiments following a complaint over a tweet from 2018, his lawyers said.

On June 28, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Savaria had sent Zubair to police custody for four days as the cops stated that he was “non-cooperative” and had to be taken to his residence in Bengaluru for the recovery of the phone/laptop used for posting the tweet that led to a complaint from a user.

The challenge to the police remand was filed before Justice Sanjeev Narula who is expected to hear the application moved by advocate Vrinda Grover, Zubair’s lawyer.

Zubair’s lawyers had earlier argued before the CMM that he did not edit any image but used a still image from a Hindi film in his tweet, and that his arrest bordered on absurdity.

The CMM, however, said that this argument was of no assistance to Zubair at this stage.

The Police had initially moved a five-day police custody application, stating that they needed to get access to his laptop to investigate the case. According to the police, Zubair had edited the image used in the tweet.

Zubair’s lawyers had argued that the cops were seeking access to his laptop because he has been “challenging many things that are happening”.