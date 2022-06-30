scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves Delhi HC challenging police remand; hearing tomorrow

On June 28, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Savaria had sent Zubair to police custody for four days as the cops stated that he was “non-cooperative” and had to be taken to his residence in Bengaluru for the recovery of the phone/laptop used for posting the tweet.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 1:47:00 pm
AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested on July 27. (Express Photo)

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Friday AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea challenging his police remand on the charge of hurting religious sentiments following a complaint over a tweet from 2018, his lawyers said.

On June 28, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Savaria had sent Zubair to police custody for four days as the cops stated that he was “non-cooperative” and had to be taken to his residence in Bengaluru for the recovery of the phone/laptop used for posting the tweet that led to a complaint from a user.

Also Read |Opp parties slam govt for Mohammed Zubair arrest, seek his release

The challenge to the police remand was filed before Justice Sanjeev Narula who is expected to hear the application moved by advocate Vrinda Grover, Zubair’s lawyer.

Zubair’s lawyers had earlier argued before the CMM that he did not edit any image but used a still image from a Hindi film in his tweet, and that his arrest bordered on absurdity.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

The CMM, however, said that this argument was of no assistance to Zubair at this stage.

The Police had initially moved a five-day police custody application, stating that they needed to get access to his laptop to investigate the case. According to the police, Zubair had edited the image used in the tweet.

More from Delhi

Zubair’s lawyers had argued that the cops were seeking access to his laptop because he has been “challenging many things that are happening”.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement