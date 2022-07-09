AltNews was only enabled to receive domestic payments: Razorpay

AltNews’s donations account was enabled only to receive domestic payments, the fact-checking website’s payments gateway, Razorpay, has said. This comes amid claims by law enforcement agencies that AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair received donations in his personal account and the organisation took money from countries such as Pakistan, in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

“While I am not allowed to share the specifics owing to the ongoing investigation, I want to state that the concerned business (AltNews) was only enabled to receive domestic payments, in-line with our policy to not allow International transactions without FCRA approval for donation pages,” Razorpay’s CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur said in a statement on Friday. Sources close to the development clarified to The Indian Express that no foreign remittances were found in AltNews’s donations account.

The development comes after the Delhi Police had said that Zubair and AltNews’s parent company Pravda Media received money from foreign countries, in contravention of the FCRA. Zubair was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint over a 2018 tweet. The prosecutor had opposed his bail application, contending that an investigation was underway into donations he allegedly received from abroad, including Pakistan. The Delhi Police also alleged that Pravda Media Foundation has received more than Rs 2 lakh in foreign funding.

AltNews has denied both these claims, stating that it has only received money from Indian bank accounts. In a statement posted on Twitter, the company said, “Our payment platform through which we receive donations does not allow receipt of funds from foreign sources, and we have received donations from Indian bank accounts only.”

“The allegation that individuals associated with the organisation have received funds in their personal accounts is also false since the individuals associated with the organisation only get monthly remuneration.”

When contacted about Razorpay’s statement, a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We had asked Razorpay to give us AltNews’ donor data. We have received IP addresses and phone numbers of donors. We are waiting for more specific details. Till then, the team is analysing the data.”

Razorpay had earlier temporarily disabled AltNews’s donations link in connection with the FCRA case against Zubair. The company had said that it had done so as a “safety precaution” during the preliminary investigation by law enforcement authorities. However, while reinstating the link for AltNews’s donations page, the company had said it unblocked the account “following clarity on the issue”.

On Tuesday, AltNews had claimed that Razorpay had “handed over donor data to the police”. In response to that, the payments gateway said that it had received a written order under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from authorities investigating the case, with which it abided. Section 91 of the CrPC essentially empowers courts and police authorities to demand information from an entity in possession of it during the course of an investigation.

The revelation caused a privacy-related furore with people on social media pointing out that Razorpay had shared personal data with the police of people who had donated to AltNews. In its statement on Friday, the company clarified that the data it shared with the police was “only restricted to what was within the scope of investigation”. “In this case, the specific scope was to determine whether there were any foreign donations or not and therefore donors’ PAN, address, pin code, etc were not shared, which we believed were outside the scope of investigation,” Razorpay said.