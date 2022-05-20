AltNews co-founder Zubair’s tweet does not constitute any cognizable offence, Delhi Police to HC

The Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that a tweet made by fact-checker and AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair “does not constitute any cognizable offence”. The police in August 2020 had registered a case against him in connection with the tweet on the complaint made by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

Stating that further investigation in the case is being conducted on priority, the police has told the court one of the followers of Zubair on Twitter had posted “offensive remarks” on his tweet while addressing another person. Zubair has told the court that he has more than 4 Lakh followers on Twitter and does not know most of them including the user who has made the alleged offensive tweet.

Zubair has also told the police that he has lost the mobile phone which was used to post the tweet in question and that he has lodged a complaint in this regard with police in Karnataka.

The court is hearing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR and a stay on any coercive action against him. On September 09 in 2020, the court had restrained Delhi Police from taking any coercive action against Zubair. The court on May 17 said that the interim protection will continue and listed it for hearing on August 08

The NCPCR complaint had referred to a tweet shared by Zubair on August 6 2020, which had the photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred out, during an online spat he was having with her relative, the Twitter user in question.