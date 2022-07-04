AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair produced in UP court in ‘hate mongers’ case

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website AltNews, was on Monday produced in a court at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh in a case registered over a tweet that allegedly referred to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and two other religious leaders as “hate mongers”.

Zubair was taken by the Delhi police to Sitapur after a chargesheet was filed in the case and the Uttar Pradesh police asked him to appear before the court.

After Zubair allegedly called Yati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop “hate mongers” in a tweet in May, a case was registered against him on June 3 at the Khairabad police station on a complaint lodged by Hindu Lion Army district president Bhagwan Sharan.

Officials said a production warrant was issued after the chargesheet was filed against Zubair, who was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 295 A (hurting religious sentiments) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, the Delhi police’s cyber crime unit arrested Zubair last week on charges of promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments with a 2018 tweet. A court sent him to 14-day custody in the case on July 3.

He was arrested at the police’s Dwarka office while being questioned in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case registered over the alleged “online harassment and torture” of a minor girl in 2020.