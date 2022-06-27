AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of of fact-check website AltNews, was Monday arrested by the Delhi Police, in a case of outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity.

DCP K P S Malhotra confirmed the arrest. “Today during the course of investigation of case registered at PS-Special Cell under Section 153A/295A IPC, after having sufficient evidence on record, Mohammed Zubair was arrested. He is being produced before the magistrate for seeking further remand for the purpose of the investigation of the case,” said Malhotra.

IPC Section 153A deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, while 295A is for “deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.”.

The other AltNews co-founder, Pratik Sinha, tweeted that no FIR copy had been presented to them.

Sinha claimed Zubair had been called by the special cell for investigation in a 2020 case, for which he already had protection against arrest from the High Court. “However, today at around 6.45pm we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the Sections under which he has been arrested. Nor FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests,” Sinha tweeted.

