Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair moves Delhi court for bail

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint over a 2018 tweet, has moved Patiala House Court for bail, his lawyer said.

Zubair’s lawyers have informed that the bail application will be heard by the Additional Sessions Judge as per the bail roster.

Zubair was recently brought to Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, where he was lodged in jail in connection with a separate case filed last week. Furthermore, a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has summoned Zubair on July 11 in a case registered last year on the charge of promoting enmity. This came as the Lakhimpur Kheri Police obtained a warrant against Zubair, just hours after the Supreme Court granted him five days’ interim bail in connection with the Sitapur case.

On July 3, a Delhi court had sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in the Special Cell case. Police had submitted that they were investigating donations he allegedly received from abroad including Pakistan.

Zubair’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, had argued that he did not receive any donations from abroad and that police misled the court since, in a statement, police had claimed they were investigating Pravda media company.

While police claimed that Zubair was the company’s director, Grover had submitted that it was “not a crime to be a director” and that no notice was served to the company.