Along with Covid, Gurgaon battles twin challenge of dengue, malaria

Officials said teams of the district administration have surveyed 10.81 lakh households since June to check for mosquito larvae, and have served notices to 3,708 people at whose homes this was found.

Even as fresh Covid cases continue to emerge in Gurgaon, the district’s health department is simultaneously battling vector-borne diseases. According to officials, while 37 cases of malaria and dengue were recorded last year, 36 cases have emerged so far this year. As per health department data, when seen individually, the number of malaria cases in the district have been fewer at 4 as compared to 15 last year, while dengue cases have increased – 22 last year to 32 this year. No cases of chikungunya have emerged in the district since 2018.

Officials said the situation is in control, pointing out that the district has been able to maintain a check on the infection since 2015, when 451 cases of dengue and 67 of malaria were recorded.”This reduction is due to cooperation on the part of residents, and the spread of awareness regarding vector-borne diseases and their prevention,” said Dr Sudha Garg, district malaria officer.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, however, cautioned people against relaxing their guard: “There has been a reduction in cases of malaria and dengue since 2015, but everyone must remain cautious and prevent breeding of mosquitoes.”

In addition, keeping in mind that Gambusia fish, which consume larvae of mosquitoes, can help prevent mosquito breeding, officials said two new hatcheries have been created in the district – one in the primary health centre in Wazirabad, the other in the Pataudi hospital premises. The district already had one hatchery, located at the district malaria office.

“Of 153 waterbodies and reservoirs in Gurgaon, Gambusia fish have already been introduced in 117,” said Dr Garg.

