Along the 15-km stretch at Singhu, 50 horsemen trot ‘in R-Day preparation’

Ahead of Republic Day, when farmers plan to bring thousands of tractors into the national capital, members of the Nihang community Friday held a march around Singhu border.

Around 50 horse riders, all from the community of armed Sikh warriors, took out their horses and marched from the main stage at the protest site till the end, spanning over 15 km. Farmers called this a preparation and rehearsal for Republic Day, when they will hold a march from Singhu to Tikri and other borders of Delhi.

Kashmir Singh (19), one of the youngest in the group, decorated his horse with flowers and colourful fabric. He said that while farmers will march with their tractors, Nihangs will use their horses in solidarity.

“I have been here for almost one month. We will support farmers because we know these laws will kill their livelihood. My uncle is also a farmer and he tells me that he isn’t able to sell his vegetables at a good price. We want the government to wake up and help us,” he said.

Balancing two drums on his horse, Sikander (27) said, “We need to practise because we will have to cover a longer distance on Republic Day and also play the drums and raise slogans. We want the government to repeal the laws or we will enter Delhi and march on the roads.”

So far, over 300 Nihang Sikhs have joined from Punjab.

Chandkaur (58) said he joined the protest with farmers on November 28 and added that he doesn’t want the farmers to stay at the borders. “We have been suffering here. I see the meetings and other news, the government is not ready to listen to us. We will go to Rajghat or Jantar Mantar, where the Centre can see us.”