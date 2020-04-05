Delhi-NCR: Police braving odds with resolve, insurance can be considered, says top cop

Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh

Alok Singh, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner, on how police in the district are coping with coronavirus and the lockdown.

Since the lockdown was announced, what have been the challenges faced by police in the district?

The challenges have been humongous and unprecedented. We had to ensure there is enforcement but with a human face. Motivating and equipping police to handle the pandemic challenge, which came without a written template. A challenge was to ask people to cooperate with all government agencies and particularly the uniformed personnel as they are out to help save citizens from a pandemic that has no other medicine but to avoid mingling of people.

We saw an exodus of migrants from Delhi during the lockdown and a large force had to be deployed at the borders with Uttar Pradesh. What was the police strategy then?

As large numbers poured on to our locked borders (both at Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar) along with other places of NCR, effort was to see that people keep moving so as to maintain some social distancing. We also tried to take care of their basic requirements of food and water and later helped them move to their destinations. Our teams worked 24×7 at many places and we also tried to convince them to stay back.

Several societies are in lockdown as Noida has been announced a hotspot for coronavirus. What are the daily problems encountered by police while enforcing home quarantine and restricting general movement?

We are coordinating with the government agencies to ensure timely sanitisation. We are keeping a constant vigil and guarding these places so that the norms of quarantine are completely observed.

Police have released several helplines to assist people in their lockdown-related queries. What is the nature of conversations people want to have with police?

People reach out to us in great numbers. Most of the time, they want to talk about ways and means of getting “emergency passes” to travel. We also get information about some carefree society dwellers who are not serious about the lockdown, which is then relayed to the appropriate authority. There are also people who just want to talk to someone as they are lonely in the lockdown.

How is the district police keeping its own personnel safe?

We were early off the block with our safety gear. There were training sessions conducted by medical teams on safe practices along with guidelines for maintaining social distancing at police stations and mobile cars. Daily sanitisation of vehicles and offices is being carried out. The police are braving medical odds with steely resolve. But I think they should also be considered for some sort of insurance protection.

With the number of cases in NCR increasing daily, what will be the police strategy in the coming days with regards to possible containment efforts?

We are working very closely with medical and civil teams to identify, segregate and contain all possible primary contacts and places. It is our appeal for people to cooperate with police and government bodies to fight this.

How has the outreach been to the poor, senior citizens in the last few days?

The programme has been immensely popular as people perceived police as first and reliable responders to their basic needs of food medicines and hand-holding during medical emergencies.

