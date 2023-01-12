Almost killed, survived due to intervention of locals, says pregnant woman allegedly set on fire by husband

Nearly a week after a 26-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, she said she, along with the baby, was almost killed but escaped due to the intervention of locals.

Khushboo Singh, who is seven months pregnant, was standing outside her house on January 6 when her husband Veer Pratap Singh allegedly poured thinner on her and set her on fire. While the police initially claimed Khushboo was “accidentally” injured in a bonfire, her statements to the executive magistrate revealed she was abused by her husband over money.

“ We have had multiple fights over his drinking habits. He would beat me and I wanted to leave him but my parents asked me to stay with him for some time. A night before the incident, he threatened to kill me. He said he needed my jewellery as he had lost money to some collector. I refused. The next day, he again threatened me. I did not know he would do this. He poured thinner over me and set me on fire. He and his cousins kept watching. I was running and screaming in pain. I thought I was going to die with my baby. Luckily, a group of locals came and my husband had to douse the fire…” said Khushboo, who is now undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. She suffered severe burns on her face, neck, limbs and chest.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the matter was lodged three days after the incident. As per the police, Khushboo initially told them it was an accident. Later, when the Delhi Commission for Women officials came, she revealed she was burnt by her husband.

The accused works at a factory in Bawana and the couple live there. As per the FIR, Khushboo alleged her husband tried to save her after locals started gathering near her. He also sustained injuries on his hands and legs and is undergoing treatment. The police said they would arrest him after discharge.

Khushboo’s family said the couple got married last April and often fought. The husband and his family harassed Khushboo over dowry and other issues, they said.

“ Earlier, I lied because I was scared after the incident. My husband and in-laws asked me to lie to the police or else everyone, including my baby, would go to jail. I was exhausted and lied initially. Later, my brother came and asked me about what had happened. I told him the truth. I am in a lot of pain but I don’t care about myself. I just want my baby to be fine…” said Khushboo.

Her statement has been recorded in front of a magistrate. DCP (Outernorth) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the woman was attacked/burnt by her husband who has been booked under sections of attempted murder and cruelty against wife.

Her brother Sandeep said the family is still scared and wants strict action against the husband and his parents. “ Her husband and in-laws harassed and beat her for months. We even took her home but he came last month and said he would not hit her again. She is pregnant but they care. He planned to kill my sister and set her on fire. He also tried to hide the truth from us and the police…” said Sandeep.

Doctors said Khushboo suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and her baby in the womb also suffered critical injuries.