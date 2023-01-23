Allow only aldermen and councillors for oath ceremony tomorrow: Delhi BJP asks MCD authorities

Citing the ruckus that had erupted in the Assembly earlier this month over the issue of who would take oath first, the Delhi BJP has asked the presiding officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strictly control who has access to the House Tuesday.

The civic body will meet to elect various office bearers including the mayor on Tuesday following the deferment of the exercise, for the first time since the MCD came into existence, after AAP and BJP councillors came to blows and a violent ruckus unfolded in the House on January 6.

“The main reason behind the violence that took place that day was the instigation of their councillors by the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged.

“I have asked the presiding officer to study the rules and, if possible, allow only aldermen and councillors to enter the hall during the January 24 meeting of the corporation at the time of taking the oath. MPs and MLAs should be given entry only at the time of the mayor election,” he added.

Aldermen, the nominated members of the civic body’s House, are not allowed to vote in the mayoral election but can vote during polls for other bodies within the MCD such as standing committees which are the executive arms of the municipal corporation.

The BJP spokesperson said the Aam Aadmi Party was apparently the largest party in the Municipal Corporation House, but the manner in which its MLAs had “indulged in violence” on January 6 showed they “did not believe in their majority” and had disrupted the proceedings to postpone the mayor election.