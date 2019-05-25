Toggle Menu
Allow missing person FIR to be lodged via SMS, WhatsApp, says Delhi High Courthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/allow-missing-person-fir-to-be-lodged-via-sms-whatsapp-says-delhi-high-court-5747362/

Allow missing person FIR to be lodged via SMS, WhatsApp, says Delhi High Court

This direction was issued by the Delhi High Court while hearing a plea on a woman’s complaint alleging inaction and delay by police in lodging an FIR on a missing person report.

Delhi hc, delhi HC jobs, delhi high court, delhi HC admit card, delhi high court admit card, Delhi HC hall ticket, Delhi HC judicial translator admit card, delhi HC senior judicial translator admit card, delhihighcourt.nic.in, sarkari naukri, latest delhi HC jobs, court jobs, new court job notification, employment news, sarkari naukri,
As per the plea, the woman’s husband has been missing since August 2018. (File)

Soon, families of missing persons can register an FIR with Delhi Police through an SMS, e-mail or WhatsApp, to ensure valuable time is not lost and the investigation is carried out in an expeditious manner.

This direction was issued by the Delhi High Court while hearing a plea on a woman’s complaint alleging inaction and delay by police in lodging an FIR on a missing person report. As per the plea, the woman’s husband has been missing since August 2018.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal noted that the predecessor bench had emphasised that investigation relating to missing persons above the age of 18 years had to be transferred within a fixed time frame to the Crime Branch. “DCP (Legal, PHQ) was directed to issue an appropriate circular relating to missing persons above the age of 18 years to all police stations,” it said, adding that Delhi Police is preparing a standing order on investigation of missing children/persons.

The court was, however, informed that the investigating officer was issued a written warning for delay in registering the case and an Explanation Calling Notice was issued to the then SHO, Neb Sarai for lapses on his part. The court listed the matter for July 17.

“We’ve received the order. We will move towards facilitating registration of online FIR for missing children,” said police spokesperson Madhur Verma.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android