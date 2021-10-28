Allopathy remarks: Delhi HC gives green signal to suit against Ramdev

Granting permission to a group of doctors’ associations to institute a suit against Ramdev for his statements against allopathy during the pandemic, the Delhi High Court Wednesday issued summons to the Yoga guru and others and asked them to file statements within four weeks.

“Clearly, from parts of those video clips, your client is scorning the allopathic treatment protocol. It is clear. If you want me to reproduce those things in the order, I will reproduce it, it might be detrimental to your client,” said Justice C Hari Shankar addressing Ramdev’s counsel.

A suit under Section 91 of the Code of Civil Procedure alleging public nuisance or other wrongful act, affecting or likely to affect the public, can be instituted only by an Advocate General or with leave from a court.

The court said that the only issue involved at this stage is whether the plaintiff should be allowed to institute the suit or not. “From the parts of the clips which have been shown, there is definitely a case for the institution of the suit,” it added.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Ramdev, did not oppose the issuance of summons after hearing the observations of the court. Nayar, however, objected to allegations made against his client in the suit and submitted that it does not disclose any case for grant of any of the relief sought. The court, in the order, later said that

it has not expressed any opinion on the merits regarding the allegations in the suit.

The resident doctors’ association of AIIMS, Rishikesh, and other unions have alleged in the suit that Ramdev was misleading the public by claiming that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by Covid, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing deaths of thousands of patients.