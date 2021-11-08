Alleging sex racket in guise of spa centres, DCW issues notice to Justdial

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to search engine Justdial for its alleged role in “promoting” sex and prostitution rackets, officials said Monday. The Commission also issued a notice to the Delhi Police Crime Branch seeking an FIR against people allegedly running the racket under the guise of spas and massage centres.

Officials at Justdial did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment. Police said they have received the complaint and will conduct an enquiry after going through the notice and response from the company.

In the summons issued to Justdial, the DCW claimed their team conducted an enquiry by calling to get details of spa centres in Delhi.

“A total of 32 WhatsApp messages and 15 calls were received from different numbers over a period of 24 hours. In almost all calls and messages received, pictures of girls and the ‘rates’ of their services were shared. There were almost 150 young girls whose photos were shared,” reads the notice.

Officials said that while they had only enquired about spa centres, it was “construed as a request for sex”.

The Commission has asked the company to provide them with a list of all spa centres in Delhi-NCR and flag ones “running sex rackets”.

The Commission has also written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) to conduct an immediate enquiry against the company’s management and check the background of all spas and whether they are “sexually exploiting” women.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The blatancy and impunity with which prostitution rackets are operating in the capital is shocking. We have summoned Justdial to investigate their role in the matter and have also issued a notice to Delhi Police… The Commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls…”