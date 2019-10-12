Alleging inaction on complaint, man sets himself on fire at Delhi police station

A 24-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire at a police station in Delhi’s Rohini Friday afternoon. His family claimed the reason behind the extreme step was “police inaction” over a complaint against two neighbours, who had allegedly been troubling them for a while. He is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, and is stated to be critical.

Ashu Arya, who works at a photocopy shop in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, allegedly poured kerosene on himself at the police station after speaking to the duty officer. DCP (Rohini) SD Mishra said, “Around 2 pm Friday, Arya went to the police station and stood outside the duty officer’s room. He asked for head constable Sandeep, the investigating officer of a case Arya filed against two neighbours on October 8. Before the police personnel could guide him or respond to him, he set himself on fire.”

He said that personnel present in the police station used water and blankets to douse the fire. “The police personnel themselves suffered minor injuries during the rescue. He was rushed Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital,” said Mishra. An official at Safdarjung Hospital said Arya was brought in around 5 pm and suffered 90 per cent burn injuries.

Police said that on October 8, Arya had complained against his neighbours, saying that he bumped into the two men at a fair, and an altercation took place after the phone of one of the men fell on the ground. “Arya alleged that one of them attacked him and his family. An FIR was registered against the two under sections of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation,” said Mishra. The two had not been arrested so far, said police.

Arya reportedly started a Facebook Live before setting himself on fire. Mishra said, “We have heard this but we haven’t come across the video or the link so far.”

Arya’s family claimed he felt disturbed that the two continued to trouble the family and were not arrested by police, and that the IO was not helpful. Mishra said, “IO Sandeep was on leave since October 8 as he had met with an accident and fractured a hand… he didn’t meet the family.”