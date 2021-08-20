‘Allegations ghastly’: Delhi court denies bail to man, lover who killed husband in front of minor

Observing that the allegations against the accused were “ghastly”, a Delhi court denied bail to a man and his lover who allegedly killed the woman’s husband in front of her minor son.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Beniwal said, “Evidence against the applicant appears to be very strong at this stage. It is not just that the allegations against the applicant are so serious and grave in nature, but the relationship shared by the deceased and the applicant make the accusations that much more ghastly and flabbergasting.”

As per the prosecution, on September 30, 2015, the two accused were found in a compromising position by the woman’s husband at his home in Southwest Delhi. The woman held the hands of her husband, while her partner killed him by hitting on his head with a brick. All this was witnessed by the woman’s minor son, who is now a prosecution witness in the case.

The boy had told the court that he saw his mother and her partner kill his father and carry the body on a motorcycle. The body was dumped in a canal and recovered a month later.

The court said that if the two accused were released on bail, the life of the minor would also be in jeopardy which would cause “another travesty of justice”.

The woman had applied for bail arguing that she had to look after her two minor children who were presently housed at an asylum. She was granted interim bail during the pandemic, and had, at the time, got a job and managed to look after her children.