‘Allegations don’t appear to be true’: Delhi court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist arrested under UAPA

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri photojournalist Mohammad Manan Dar, who was accused by NIA of being associated with terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, and observed the allegations “do not appear to be cogent and true.”

Dar was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was arrested by the NIA on October 22, 2021, over allegations that he was working to further the influence of terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik granted bail to Dar on January 2. “This court, upon analysis of entire evidence and at least for the purpose of disposal of the bail application, observed that accusation against the accused does not appear to be cogent and true,” the court said.

The National Investigation Agency had alleged Dar “under the cover of a photojournalist” was part of a “hybrid cadre meant to execute small scale attacks such as target killing of minorities, security forces, political leaders and other important persons to create unrest and spread terror”.

The court said that even if this was accepted, it cautioned that such allegations must be supported by direct evidence of any such activities. “Mere assumptions or incomplete evidence to establish such facts may not be sufficient. This court would not discuss elaborately statements of the witnesses naming the accused/applicant, except to note that such statements may not be conclusive,” it said.

The court said having certain objectionable material on someone’s mobile phone, which a prudent person otherwise would have deleted the same, “ipso facto (by the fact itself) would not be sufficient for connecting the accused with the allegations.”

The agency had alleged data extracted from Dar’s phone also included images and videos of certain terrorist organisations.

The court, however, said, “There is no evidence at all showing sharing of any such photograph/ image of security forces, deployment etc. with any individual or organisation at any point of time.”