Noida labour protest: Allahabad High Court quashes detention of 25-year-old under NSA

Describing the invocation of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Akriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old student held in connection with the Noida workers’ protest in April this year, as “arbitrary and vague”, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday quashed her detention.

The High Court was hearing the habeas corpus plea of Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi Univ­ersity graduate from Durgapur in West Bengal, who was initi­ally picked up on April 11. Subsequ­ently, the government invoked the NSA on May 13. She has since been in custody in Kasna jail in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev dictated the order in court. A fine print of the order is awaited.