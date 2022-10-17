Allahabad HC grants bail to Shrikant Tyagi in Gangster Act case

Allahabad High Court Monday granted bail to Shrikant Tyagi in connection with a Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act case.

Observing that Tyagi was on bail in the substantive offence, Justice Surendra Singh granted bail to Tyagi.

“Taking note of section 19(4)(b) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to bail,” it said.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by Noida police in Meerut, days after a video emerged of him allegedly misbehaving with a woman at a Noida residential society. He was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Police later filed an FIR against him under the Gangster Act after a group of men, allegedly his supporters, barged into the housing society, seeking the woman complainant’s arrest.

As part of his bail condition, Tyagi has been asked not to harass witnesses in this case, tamper with evidence, or get involved in similar cases.

Tyagi’s lawyer senior advocate Alok Ranjan Mishra had argued that the present case “is totally illegal and no case whatsoever is made out against the applicant”.

Mishra had also argued that Tyagi has been “falsely implicated in the present case due to police rivalry”.

“The applicant is not a member of any gang. The applicant is languishing in jail since August 9, 2022. In case he is enlarged on bail, he will not misuse the liberty of bail,” Mishra argued.