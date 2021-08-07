All weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday that all weekly markets in the city will open from Monday. Trade unions estimate that there are around 2,700 markets in the city.

The markets, which primarily cater to lower-income groups, employ lakhs of small-scale traders and suppliers and register heavy footfall. A wide variety of products ranging from vegetables to garments are sold in these markets.

After the lockdown was lifted, the government had allowed one weekly market to operate per day in each municipal zone. That arrangement has been in place since June 14.

Kejriwal announced the decision to allow all markets through a tweet: “These are poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also important. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these markets are opened.”

The decision comes a day after the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Under DDMA guidelines, district authorities are expected to carry out random RT-PCR and rapid tests of vendors as well as customers thronging the markets.