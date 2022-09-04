New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped: All we know about the futuristic design

In the heart of the city, the New Delhi Railway Station will soon be rebuilt as per a Rs 4,700 crore plan, to be funded purely from government coffers without waiting for private capital.

The plan involves rebuilding the station as per an already approved design and Master Plan for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment, the largest station of India Railways. The station sees a footfall of around 5 lakh every day.

Here’s what we know about the plan:

The main station complex will have two signature domes of six floors each

There will be separate arrival and departure areas, circulating areas, retail space and utility services over 2.2 lakh square meters of floor space.

The terminal buildings will have an iconic dome shape with two arrival and two departure Points at the concourse level

The height of the domes will be 80 m and 60 m, respectively, from the ground

The proposed design of the New Delhi Railway Station. (Twitter) The proposed design of the New Delhi Railway Station. (Twitter)