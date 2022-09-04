New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped: All we know about the futuristic design

The plan involves rebuilding the station as per an already approved design and Master Plan for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment, the largest station of India Railways. The station sees a footfall of around 5 lakh every day. (Source: Twitter/Ministry of railway)
In the heart of the city, the New Delhi Railway Station will soon be rebuilt as per a Rs 4,700 crore plan, to be funded purely from government coffers without waiting for private capital.
The plan involves rebuilding the station as per an already approved design and Master Plan for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment, the largest station of India Railways. The station sees a footfall of around 5 lakh every day.
The main station complex will have two signature domes of six floors each
There will be separate arrival and departure areas, circulating areas, retail space and utility services over 2.2 lakh square meters of floor space.
The terminal buildings will have an iconic dome shape with two arrival and two departure Points at the concourse level
The height of the domes will be 80 m and 60 m, respectively, from the ground
There will be no foot-over bridges. The new station will have two skywalks that are 9 m wide. This will connect the Multi-Modal Transport Hub to the station building
The structure is expected to have 86 lifts and 67 escalators
Solar panels will be placed on the Multi-Modal Transport Hub and other building roofs
The structure will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting, wastewater or stormwater reuse, and solid waste management with proper segregation on-site
Fire fighting arrangements including Emergency Power Back-up will also be ensured
The revamp of areas that currently house railway colonies, offices, the Karnail Singh stadium and the inner roads adjoining Connaught Place—all on railway land, will be done under a Public Private Partnership project later