All residents of 3 slum clusters near PM’s residence will be rehabilitated: Centre to HC

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma orally admitted before the court, “Yes, (the) distance is a problem, but we don’t have land (in the vicinity of Race Course road).”

Everyone living in the three slum clusters on Race Course Road near the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi will be rehabilitated, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday as the court heard a petition challenging the eviction of slum dwellers and demolition of the jhuggi and jhopdi (JJ) clusters.

The Centre, the HC was told, has “taken a conscious decision that there will be no resident deemed to be eligible or not eligible” for rehabilitation, and in fact, “all will be eligible”.

In February, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) Land and Development Office (L&DO) had issued notices to residents of the three JJ clusters — Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp — on Race Course Road, situated adjacent to the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground, to vacate the premises. However, a petition was moved the same month by over 300 residents of the Bhai Ram camp in the High Court, seeking quashing of the notice “and/or allotment” of alternative accommodation at a “nearby place”.