All PWD roads to be free of potholes within a month, says Sisodia

About 1,300 km of roads in the city, maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), will be free of potholes within the next month, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday.

Sisodia, who took over as PWD minister on Thursday, said that the government will soon launch a PWD mobile app where commuters can file complaints about potholes and poor infrastructure of roads.

Holding a review meeting with PWD officials on ongoing infrastructure work and road development, Sisodia directed officials to inspect all roads and carry out repairs, if needed, in a month in an efficient manner and without any delays. If any defects are found, action would be initiated against the engineers concerned, he said in a statement.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government will develop world-class road infrastructure in Delhi. “The residents of Delhi would now get pothole-free roads within a month. If there is a defect in the construction of any road, the engineer concerned will be held responsible for it,” he said.

In October last year, CM Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to fill all potholes and repair broken roads in a month.

According to the PWD, it received 478 complaints of potholes and 391 on poor upkeep in February alone.