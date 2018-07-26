All police stations, will have CCTVs by October, Delhi HC told

The court was also informed that 3,100 posts of police personnel have been sanctioned for recruitment by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh/File) The court was also informed that 3,100 posts of police personnel have been sanctioned for recruitment by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh/File)

The Delhi Police Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that all of its stations and chowkis will have CCTVs by mid-October as a step towards ensuring more transparency in the agency’s functioning. Police and the Delhi government also told a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar that they will submit a joint report after identifying vulnerable spots in the city where cameras are urgently required.

The court was also informed that 3,100 posts of police personnel have been sanctioned for recruitment by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a status report filed through criminal standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan, police told the bench that the cameras will be installed by mid-October. The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it in 2012 after the December 16, 2012, gangrape.

The court was also hearing another PIL by social activist Ajay Gautam, alleging that there have been several deaths inside police stations in the city this year and that the presence of functional CCTVs could act as a deterrent.

He has also claimed that the CCTVs installed at a few police stations were obsolete, as they did not have the recording feature, and that they are required at stations “to ensure transparency” in their functioning.

