‘All our savings are gone’: 230 families of migrant workers left homeless after fires at Gurgaon slums

“Sab kuch jal gaya… bas jo kapda pehna hai wo bacha hai. Itni thand mein kahan jaaye?” (I lost everything in the fire. Only the pair of clothes that I am wearing is left. Where do I go in this biting cold?) asked Dilip, as he dug the ground where his house earlier stood and propped up bamboo sticks before covering them with an orange tarpaulin

Dilip said he and his family have been staying in the basement of a private school and at a relative’s shanty over the last three days. “I am making a temporary shelter,” he added.

Dilip’s house was among over 200 shanties that were gutted in a fire at a slum cluster in Ghasola village in Gurgaon’s sector 49 on Monday. Over 2 km away, 30 shanties were gutted in another fire at a slum cluster in sector 66 on Thursday morning.

The fires have left at least 230 families of migrant workers in both slum clusters — a majority of whom hail from West Bengal, Bihar, and UP and work as domestic workers, car cleaners and housekeeping staff in nearby condominiums on Golf Course Extension road — homeless and displaced. With the temperature likely to dip amid cold wave conditions, those without a roof are staring at an uncertain future.

Several said they had been staying with neighbours in nearby shanties or with relatives and at a nearby school and relying on assistance from the government and civil society.

Razzaq from Malda in West Bengal, who works in housekeeping, said, “When the fire broke out, I tried to save some clothes, blankets… but cylinders started exploding and there was no time. I pay Rs 2,500 as rent to a contractor. He is saying it will take a week or 10 days to build shanties again. The night shelters are too far and cannot accommodate a large number of people. Some residents of nearby societies have donated blankets and dry rations. Some NGOs are also helping by sending cooked food.”

People said that the night shelters of the district administration were too far from their slums and workplaces.

Suresh, a mason, said that he returned to his house in sector 66 on Tuesday night after completing the last rites of his 22-year-old daughter Roshni, who died of an illness in his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. “In the morning, my shanty was gutted. I lost my daughter and now I don’t have a house. All my savings, furniture, and documents are gone… it will cost Rs 12,000 for the shanty to be built again. I slept at a neighbour’s house yesterday. Someone gave me a thin blanket, but it is not enough as it gets very cold under a tin shanty,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Sahanara, a native of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, sat where her shanty once stood, cooking food on a wooden stove. A domestic help, she said she was at work when she heard that her house was on fire. “I left for work around 6 am. When I returned, my house was completely charred. I had saved Rs 10,000 cash for my son’s education in our native village…all our clothes, utensils, cylinder, and fridge were gutted.”

Satish Yadav, SDM Badshahpur, said, “We have made arrangements for the shelter of families who have been displaced due to the fires. A temporary camp has been set up in Ghasola and food is being provided. Arrangements for their stay have also been made at a nearby school and at Ambedkar Nagar. However, some people have chosen to stay in the slum clusters. Several NGOs have been helping out by donating blankets and food.”