All land in Delhi villages under Lal Dora should be brought under DDA: NCR planning board

The NCR planning board has proposed that the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 be repealed and villages in the city falling in Lal Dora land be brought under the ambit of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Lal Dora land refers to the residential zone of villages, which were surrounded by farmlands at one point. The municipal rules are not applicable in such areas, despite the fact farmlands in Delhi have gradually disappeared over the decades.

The Delhi Land Reforms Act mandates that private agricultural land can be used only for agricultural or related purposes. However, over the years as the city expanded, unauthorised construction mushroomed in such areas.

In many cases, such constructions came under a tangle of legal disputes. As a result, the regularisation of unauthorised colonies was held. The AAP government, in 2016, announced a proposal to amend the relevant clauses of the Act. In November 2019, Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered the withdrawal of cases related to unauthorised constructions registered under the Act.

Read | Haryana completes drone mapping of Lal Dora villages

Of the 358 villages in Delhi, the Act is applicable only in 49 rural villages, as 174 have been declared as urban villages and 135 as urbanised villages. However, the NRCPB, in its draft regional plan-2041, has observed that “Lal Dora and Extended Lal Dora areas declared as urban have continued to witness haphazard and chaotic development. It is now proposed that the relevant revenue laws which were framed more than 50 years ago should be reviewed according to the current times and future requirements of Delhi and NCR.”

“In fact it is necessary to repeal Delhi Land Reforms Act and to bring all the villages of Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora land under the planned development of DDA initially and thereafter, as per current practice, respective urban local bodies,” the plan, which was taken up for discussions in a meeting of the NCRPB on Tuesday, states.

In a statement, the Centre said that the draft plan will soon be taken up in another meeting. After a consensus is reached, the plan will be put out in the public domain for feedback from the public.

The board, which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has entire Delhi, 14 districts of Haryana, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Rajasthan under its fold – collectively covering an area of about 55,083 square kilometres.