All India Radio employee robbed at gunpoint in Delhi’s Rafi Marg

The three men who robbed the AIR employee had approached him on the pretext of asking for an address. (Representational Photo)

A 42-year-old man working with All India Radio was robbed by three armed men at gunpoint at Rafi Marg.

The incident happened at around 5 pm on June 1 when the victim was waiting for a bus at Rafi Marg to return home and three men in a car approached him on the pretext of asking for an address. An FIR has been registered, but no arrests have been made yet.

Police said the complainant Mohar Singh stays with his family in Laxmi Bai Nagar and works as an office attendant at the Akashvani Bhavan. “The incident took place when Singh was standing at the Akashvani Bhavan bus stand and three men, who were in their car, asked him the route towards INA metro station. While he was explaining the route, one of the men pointed a gun at him and snatched his bag containing Rs 72,000, and his mobile phone. One of them, who was wielding a knife, also took his ATM card and asked him to share the ATM pin,” the complainant told the police.

“Singh screamed for help after they escaped. About 10 minutes after the incident, he received a message that Rs 32,000 was withdrawn from his account. He made a call and informed the police about it. On the basis of Singh’s complaint, an FIR under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Parliament Street police station,” a senior police officer said.

Police have started their investigation and a team has been formed to arrest the accused. Police have also gone through the CCTV footage of the incident to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused, the officer said, adding that they have got vital clues about the suspects involved.