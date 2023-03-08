All eyes on Atishi, Saurabh — and portfolios

Two new ministers — Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi — will be sworn in to the Delhi government cabinet on Thursday.

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, both currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with different cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering.

“The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect,” the MHA’s gazette notification said.

A similar notification was issued with regard to Jain.

The President also gave her nod to the appointment of Bharadwaj and Atishi.

According to sources, while it is most likely that Atishi will be given the education and women and child development departments, Bharadwaj is likely to be the new health minister. Sources added that the crucial Public Works Department may also be given to Bharadwaj.

The Finance and Planning departments are expected to remain with Kailash Gahlot, officials said.

“The new cabinet is unlikely to have a Deputy Chief Minister, which is not a constitutional post to begin with. The party does not want to be seen to be distancing itself from Manish ji,” said a party insider.

Gahlot, who has been part of the cabinet since 2015 also holds key departments such as revenue, transport and home.

Sisodia, along with Jain, had tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week, two days after he was arrested by the CBI.

In a cabinet reshuffle, the education and health departments were assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand, who also has the Social Welfare, Vigilance and Services departments.

“The decision regarding the departments will be taken by the Chief Minister. I am ready to serve in any position that the party sees fit. I have not been part of any discussions regarding the distribution of departments,” said Bharadwaj, who held the transport portfolio in AAP’s 49-day government elected in 2013.

Atishi, who was Sisodia’s advisor in the education department till 2018, could not be reached for comment.

Last week, at a press conference, Kejriwal had said that the two new ministers will take the work initiated by Sisodia and Jain forward at twice the speed.