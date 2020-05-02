All districts ‘red’, Delhi may ask Centre for ward-wise division

Every district in Delhi has containment zones, with most having active cases. Every district in Delhi has containment zones, with most having active cases.

The implementation of the latest MHA guidelines will allow resumption of certain activities in Delhi, including opening private offices, delivery of public services such as issuance of birth, caste, income certificates, among others.

However, with all 11 districts of Delhi classified as red zones, public transport, including buses, Metro, cabs, autos and e-rickshaws will be under complete lockdown at least until May 17.

Every district in Delhi has containment zones, with most having active cases. So far, four zones have been de-sealed, including three in East Delhi, while 97 remain sealed. At 20, the maximum number of containment zones are in the Southeast district. The Northwest, with three, has the least.

“The MHA circular, however, does not allow district specific-classifications in case of Delhi, all of which comes under municipal areas. Only in case of other states, district-wise assessments on municipal and non-municipal areas is allowed. In Delhi’s case, a municipal ward-wise classification will have to be made. The government is likely approach the Centre with a proposal in this regard,” a Delhi government official pointed out.

Excise department officials also said liquor shops are unlikely to open unless such ward-wise classifications are made as all liquor shops in Delhi are in shopping complexes, commercial areas or malls.

Among the six Uttar Pradesh and Haryana districts bordering Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Sonepat and red zones, while Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Jhajjar are orange.

Apart from public transport, barber shops, spas and salons will remain shut in the national capital. The MHA has also allowed industrial activities to resume in designated areas, but whether or not that will be enforced in Delhi will be clear only after Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issues the state-specific order on relaxations. Delhi can allow resumption of construction activities in sites where workers are already present.

