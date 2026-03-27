‘All BJP did in one year was abuse me’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to video of his former bungalow posted by PWD minister, says BJP has ruined Delhi

He also attacked Singh by alleging that the minister created a “fake Yamuna” by mixing clean water from the Delhi Jal Board into the river.

Hours after a video of his former official residence was released by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led government, claiming that “they have ruined Delhi within a year”.

Sharing a complaint by a Rajinder Nagar resident on X regarding an alleged crisis in the area, Kejriwal posted: “Look how these people [BJP] have made the lives of residents of Delhi miserable. They have ruined Delhi.”

He said that the BJP, in the past one year, has done “only three things: abuse Kejriwal, abuse Kejriwal more, and hurl the vilest abuses at Kejriwal”.