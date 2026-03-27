‘All BJP did in one year was abuse me’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to video of his former bungalow posted by PWD minister, says BJP has ruined Delhi

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Hours after a video of his former official residence was released by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led government, claiming that “they have ruined Delhi within a year”.
Sharing a complaint by a Rajinder Nagar resident on X regarding an alleged crisis in the area, Kejriwal posted: “Look how these people [BJP] have made the lives of residents of Delhi miserable. They have ruined Delhi.”
He said that the BJP, in the past one year, has done “only three things: abuse Kejriwal, abuse Kejriwal more, and hurl the vilest abuses at Kejriwal”.
“They came to power by abusing me, and for the next four years they will only abuse me. They neither know how to run a government nor do they have the intent to do so. The people of Delhi feel cheated after voting for them,” he added.
Meanwhile, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Rekha Gupta’s government is being undermined by her own ‘Shakuni minister’ Parvesh Verma. He is unable to manage his own departments, but creating circumstances that bring disrepute to the Rekha Gupta government… he is ensuring that the government is embarrassed, with the apparent aim of fulfilling his ambition of becoming the CM.”
He also attacked Singh by alleging that the minister created a “fake Yamuna” by mixing clean water from the Delhi Jal Board into the river.
“It was his department that proposed the purchase of a Rs 6.25-crore VVIP boat for the government that led to embarrassment… While there has been continuous discussion over a residence allegedly built at a cost of Rs 30 crore over the past three years, Rs 6.2 crore is being spent on one or two small VVIP boats equipped with every luxury. The contrast between spending Rs 30 crore on a single residence and Rs 6.2 crore on a couple of small boats designed for comfort and luxury raises serious questions.”
He also alleged that two bungalows were combined to create a “lavish residence” for CM Gupta.
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