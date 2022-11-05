All About Eve: New reality inclusion for women by a woman

Written by Anmol Choubey

Inclusiveness is not just a tick in the box for Bani G Anand, the founder of digital portal All About Eve. Rather, it’s a passion for real estate founder Bani G. Anand. This unique digital platform is a one-stop-solution to making life smoother and meaningful in the dynamic and fast-paced world of today. All About Eve offers diverse content to its patrons that ranges from career advice, fashion wellness, acing the bridal look to designing a wedding of one’s dreams.

The carefully curated content here is designed to promote diversity and inclusion of every type for women. Recognising this need, real estate entrepreneur Bani G. Anand set out on a mission to curate information that is both relevant and inspirational for the women of today.

A second generation businessperson, Bani G Anand belongs to illustrious real estate family and is determined to make her mark in the business that caters to the liking of people. Growing up in real estate family — she is the daughter of Mr. Getamber Anand, CMD, ATS Infrastructure Ltd — has given her understanding of how to cater to the needs of people. All About Eve, one of ATS’s group companies has increased its base of readers and followers tremendously in the last two years. All About Eve has also announced Period leave.

Ms. Bani announced All About Eve to give Indian women a steady dose of creativity through handpicked stories, curated recommendations, and user-generated content.

And since 2016, All About Eve has been connecting individuals to relevant brands and offering content that is both thought-provoking and helpful in daily life. All About Eve is a digital destination that helps people in making choices. It offers people to find a variety of lifestyle content, ranging from fashion, wellness, and career advice, mental health, sexual wellness, movies and web series, and a lot more. The customers can find carefully curated vendor recommendations in almost every sphere and all of this comes to you through a lens of optimism and inclusivity, something that the brand swears by.

Leveraging her Masters degree in Real Estate Investment(Cass Business School) and a Diploma in Investment Management (London Business School), Bani adeptly micromanages aspects akin to the revenue source, content direction, event categories and so forth at All About Eve and ATS Infrastructure Ltd. Heading the women wing at CREDAI, she empowers women in the real estate space as well. With All About Eve, Bani wants to ensure that women make informed decisions. Through All About Eve, Bani wants to ensure that women have access to a multitude of experts on one platform.