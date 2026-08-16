All 1BHKs under Delhi Development Authority’s new housing scheme sold out on Day 1

The flats are being offered on a freehold basis, with no restriction on existing property ownership for applicants. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

More than half of the 1,218 flats on offer under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) new housing scheme in Narela for government and private sector employees were booked on the very first day of sale on Saturday.

The entire stock of 1-BHK flats was sold out under Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026.

Of the 1,218 ready-to-move flats put up for sale, 661 were booked on Saturday, a DDA spokesperson said, adding that demand was strong across the 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK categories. Bookings had opened on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day through the ‘First Come, First Serve’ (FCFS) mode.

“The exceptionally strong response reflects growing demand for DDA housing in Narela and the confidence of homebuyers in DDA’s affordable, ready-to-move housing initiatives,” the spokesperson said.