All 1BHKs under Delhi Development Authority’s new housing scheme sold out on Day 1

More than half of the 1,218 flats on offer under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) new housing scheme in Narela for government and private sector employees were booked on the very first day of sale on Saturday.
The entire stock of 1-BHK flats was sold out under Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026.
Of the 1,218 ready-to-move flats put up for sale, 661 were booked on Saturday, a DDA spokesperson said, adding that demand was strong across the 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK categories. Bookings had opened on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day through the ‘First Come, First Serve’ (FCFS) mode.
“The exceptionally strong response reflects growing demand for DDA housing in Narela and the confidence of homebuyers in DDA’s affordable, ready-to-move housing initiatives,” the spokesperson said.
Officials said the response builds on DDA’s recent sales momentum in Narela. During the first quarter of the current financial year, DDA sold 1,284 flats, generating revenue of over Rs 1,020 crore, of which Narela alone accounted for 1,153 flats – nearly 90 per cent of the total sales, officials said.
Features of the scheme
The scheme offers a flat 25 per cent discount on 1,218 ready-to-move flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, in Narela. After the discount, prices start at Rs 33.40 lakh for a 1-BHK, Rs 75.55 lakh for a 2-BHK and Rs 1.065 crore for a 3-BHK flat.
The scheme has been designed for serving and retired government employees as well as working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors.
Story continues below this ad
The flats are being offered on a freehold basis, with no restriction on existing property ownership for applicants, and amalgamation of adjoining flats is permitted subject to DDA’s prescribed norms and approval. The entire booking process is online.
According to the DDA, the housing complex is located about 1.2 km from an upcoming Metro station, 1.9 km from a proposed RRTS station, 2 km from the Narela Sports Complex, 5 km from an upcoming education hub and 9.2 km from an upcoming integrated sports stadium. It is also around 500 metres from Urban Extension Road-I, 1.1 km from GT Karnal Road and 6.15 km from Urban Extension Road-II, and overlooks the Mamurpur Forest.
History of Narela
The latest scheme assumes significance as DDA historically has struggled to sell flats in Narela owing to connectivity gaps and civic issues. Data submitted by Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, in the Lok Sabha in December last year highlighted the unsold inventory of the DDA. According to the reply, since the early 2000s, DDA has constructed 62,801 flats in Narela, but has been able to sell only half of them.
Narela, recently renamed Vindhyachal, is one of the DDA’s three major sub-city projects, along with Dwarka and Rohini. While planning began in the late 1980s, large-scale construction picked up only in the early 2000s, with flats being offered for sale from around 2010. Residents here have in the past complained of poor maintenance, irregular water supply and lack of security.
Story continues below this ad
Despite this, officials have attributed the renewed interest in buying flats in the Narela partly to improvements in connectivity. The completion of the Urban Extension Road-II last year has reduced travel time to other parts of Delhi, while the approved Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV is expected to be operational in the next four to five years.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More