Ahead of Delhi polls, Alka Lamba says ‘time to say goodbye’ to AAP

Alka Lamba Friday said she had resigned from the primary membership for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Chandni Chowk MLA, taking to Twitter, said the “time has come to say goodbye”, adding that the past six years were a “great learning” for her.

“The time has come to say ‘Good Bye’ to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. #JaiHind,” Lamba tweeted.

Lamba’s announcement comes months ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, expected to be held in February 2020.

Lamba’s announcement also comes days after she met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. The meeting had sparked speculation that she might return to her parent party, and contest the polls on a Congress ticket.

After the meeting, Lamba had said, “Sonia Gandhi is not only the Congress chief but also the UPA chairperson and a tall leader of secular ideology. Discussion with Sonia Gandhi on current affairs was long due. Today, got a chance to discuss all issues with her. In politics, such interactions have been going on and must continue.”

Disagreements between Lamba and the AAP leadership had come out in the open after she was removed from the party’s official WhatsApp groups in May. This was following her criticism of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who she held accountable for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle.

