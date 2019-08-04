Alka Lamba to resign from AAP, contest Delhi Assembly polls as Independent

AAP MLA Alka Lamba said she has decided to resign from AAP’s primary membership and will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as an independent candidate, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The disgruntled Chandni Chowk MLA said she took the decision after holding consultations with people from her constituency at a Jan Sabha.

“I thought I should talk to people and take a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership,” she told news agency ANI.

Lamba said she will soon resign from the party but will continue to be an MLA.

On Thursday, Lamba had told PTI that she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had even called her a “chronic attention seeker”.

Lamba lost favour among the party leadership after she held AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accountable for the Lok Sabha poll debacle. The row became public after she was removed from the party’s official WhatsApp groups. Lamba had then announced she would leave the party next year.

“My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you,” the Chandni Chowk MLA had said in a tweet.

Lamba had also refused to campaign for AAP in the Parliamentary elections and even refrained from participating in Kejriwal’s roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during an event.

In April, Lamba had got embroiled in a Twitter spat with Bharadwaj, who taunted her to resign from the party. She had first hit a rough patch with the AAP when she objected to the party’s decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna.

(With PTI & ANI inputs)