Algae in Yamuna, water supply in Delhi to be affected

A boat is anchored on a bank as toxic foam float in the polluted Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Due to high growth of algae in the Yamuna river, water supply in some parts of the city would be affected Saturday onwards and will be available on low pressure until the situation improves, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement on Saturday.

The areas likely to be affected include places around Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, and part of Cantonment and South Delhi areas.

Low water levels and a high ammonia content in the river have often hit supply in the city, and caused tussles with the neighbouring state of Haryana.

In April, the DJB had said water supply would be impacted for about a week due to a reduction in water availability from the Upper Ganga Canal. A DJB official had said, “The reason behind reduction in water availability in the canal, as informed by UP authorities, is that there has been less rainfall and snow melt this past year, which has decreased water level in the Ganga.”



In May, supply was affected due to low water level in the river. The DJB had blamed the Haryana government for reducing the amount of water released in the river, causing a dip in the level of Wazirabad pond, from where water is picked for treatment by three DJB plants – which was refuted by Haryana.

The DJB had twice released similar statements in April – on April 30 and April 24 – blaming Haryana.

The Yamuna flows for 54 km in Delhi, between Palla and Badarpur. Water drawn from the river for supply to the city is taken before the Wazirabad Barrage. After this, a 22-km stretch till Okhla — roughly 2% of the river’s total length — accounts for a major share of its pollution.

Last year in April, the quality of the river had improved with higher share of freshwater being released, and a pause on industrial effluents due to the coronavirus lockdown.

During non-monsoon months, in the absence of fresh water below Wazirabad, the only flow in the river is from treated and untreated sewage through a number of drains connected to it. Experts have said maintaining a certain flow in the river is essential for its rejuvenation.