Alert constable nabs man inside Rohini court, draws praise from magistrate

It was to be a normal court proceeding on Friday when a metropolitan magistrate in Rohini court had to record the testimony of a constable, named as a prosecution witness, in an ongoing criminal case. Minutes into the proceedings, drama unfolded inside the court when another constable, who was accompanying the accused, nabbed a person inside the court. He then told the magistrate that the person was “trying to supply surreptitiously some articles to the accused”. The court ended the proceedings with a token of appreciation for the constable’s “attentiveness”.

In the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra, constable Vikas from the 3rd Battalion was accompanying undertrial Shamshudeen. Minutes into the recording of testimony, Vikas nabbed a person named Pawan, present inside the open court, and sought permission of the court to search him.

During the search, a black packet was recovered from his trouser’s back pocket and a polythene from his undergarments. In the polythene, there were five white packets and 19 black packets. In all, 25 packets were recovered from Pawan.

The metropolitan magistrate then directed police to come to the court and take “appropriate steps according to law”. Appearing before the court, ASI Shailender Singh from Prashant Vihar police station seized the case property and Pawan was handed over to police.

While police are probing the matter, the court, taking note of the “attentiveness” of the constable, directed the authorities for “appropriate appreciation of the duty” by Vikas. “Before parting with the order, I would like to appreciate the vigilance and attentiveness by Constable Vikas from DAP 3rd Battalion. Copy of this order to be sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police 3rd Battalion for appropriate appreciation of duty done by Constable Vikas, at his end,” the metropolitan magistrate observed.

Police said an investigation into the case had been initiated and the seized case property sent for forensic analysis. “We have sent the case property for forensic examination, only after which we will be able to lodge an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC,” a police officer said.

