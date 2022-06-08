Al-Qaeda warns of suicide bombings over ‘insult to Prophet’

Central intelligence agencies are on alert after the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities and states to avenge the insult to the Prophet. In a threat letter dated June 6, the AQIS said it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”. All the states have been informed by the intelligence agencies about the threat and they have been asked to be on high alert.

“A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslim all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution,” the letter says.

It adds, “We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying Indian that we should fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we should urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we should kill those who affront our Prophet and we should bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet.”

“The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments,” the letter states. After receiving the threat letter, the central agencies first verified it and then asked all state police forces concerned to be on high alert.