Al Falah chairman, under lens after Red Fort blast, quizzed on NAAC accreditation

Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken Al Falah Group founder Jawad Siddiqui into four-day custody over allegations of fake NAAC accreditation and illegal degree programmes.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, on January 27, took Al Falah Group founder and chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui into four-day custody to question him in connection to the FIRs it had lodged, accusing Faridabad-based Al Falah University of falsely claiming accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), senior officers said on Wednesday.

“Siddiqui was taken into custody for four days on January 27 and questioned over accreditation claims, as well as BEd and engineering degrees allegedly offered by the university,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Siddiqui was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 18 last year on charge of money laundering after the university came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort that claimed nine lives.