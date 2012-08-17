Akali-CBI conspiracy against me: Sajjan

The counsel for Congress leader Sajjan Kumar,an accused in the 1984 riots case,told the court that a conspiracy against Sajjan had been hatched by the CBI and the Akali Dal. The CBI had earlier told the court that there was a conspiracy of terrifying proportions between Kumar and the police during the riots.

Sajjan Kumars counsel,I U Khan,said the witnesses were given VVIP treatment at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi in 2000,when Nanavati Commission had recorded statements. Khan argued that this indicated a conspiracy between the witnesses and the Akali Dal.

The court asked whether mere stay in a government house would indicate conspiracy. The next hearing in the case is on August 22.

