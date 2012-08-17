Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Akali-CBI conspiracy against me: Sajjan

The counsel for Congress leader Sajjan Kumar,an accused in the 1984 riots case,told the court that a conspiracy against Sajjan had been hatched by the CBI and the Akali Dal.

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2012 1:40:39 am
Related News

The counsel for Congress leader Sajjan Kumar,an accused in the 1984 riots case,told the court that a conspiracy against Sajjan had been hatched by the CBI and the Akali Dal. The CBI had earlier told the court that there was a conspiracy of terrifying proportions between Kumar and the police during the riots.

Sajjan Kumars counsel,I U Khan,said the witnesses were given VVIP treatment at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi in 2000,when Nanavati Commission had recorded statements. Khan argued that this indicated a conspiracy between the witnesses and the Akali Dal.

The court asked whether mere stay in a government house would indicate conspiracy. The next hearing in the case is on August 22.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now