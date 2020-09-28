Ajoy Kumar quits AAP, back in Cong

Kumar announced his return to the Congress on Twitter.(Twitter/@FromBhaskar)

A year after he joined AAP, former IPS Ajoy Kumar returned to the Congress Sunday, saying there was no doubt that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was being steered by decent people, but “decent people must also be guided by a polestar”. Kumar, former Jamshedpur MP, had joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly polls. He had previously headed the Congress’s Jharkhand unit before resigning over differences with the state leadership.

AAP did not comment on his statements.

Kumar announced his return to the Congress on Twitter. “‘Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth & acting accordingly.’ – Mahatma Gandhi. Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice & institutional capture, I’ve been inspired by Shri Rahul Gandhi & decided to come back to INCIndia today,” he tweeted.

Kumar was a part of the panel of AAP national spokespersons and was given charge of AAP’s Jharkhand unit in March 2020.

Asked what had prompted the move, Kumar told The Indian Express that the Kejriwal-led party, “which has many decent and good people”, has given him no reasons to complain. “But decent people must be ready to pay the price, decent people must be ready to follow a polestar, and have a value system. They must be ready to pay the price for what is right… The Congress has its own set of challenges but it is the only party and Rahul Gandhi is the only leader raising issues that matter and fighting to save the country’s social fabric.”

A communique signed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said party president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for Kumar’s rejoining. “Welcome back @drajoykumar. You had never actually left as far as I was concerned,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd