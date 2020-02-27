On day out, Doval lends ear to Delhi residents: ‘Sir, not able to sleep, we don’t feel safe’

NSA Ajit Doval visited violence-hit areas in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) NSA Ajit Doval visited violence-hit areas in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Visiting riot-hit areas in Northeast Delhi Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Wednesday assured locals that “peace will prevail”.

This is the second visit by Doval to the area in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday night, he toured riot-hit areas in the district and sought details of the dead and injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, Doval interacted with locals in Maujpur and Jafrabad. And though he was greeted by slogans of ‘Delhi Police zindabad’ in both areas, two residents from Jafrabad aired their complaints.

Ifra Parvez, an MA political science student from Jamia Millia Islamia, rushed to Doval and said, “Whatever is happening, sir, we are not able to sleep.”

Doval replied, “No, you please sleep…” Parvez replied, “Sir, please let me complete. We feel so uncomfortable. I am a student, I am not able to go to study. Our brothers are trying to protect us sir, please. People’s shops have been burnt, the police is not doing anything. We are not safe.”

Doval told Parvez, “You please listen and understand… you don’t have to worry. It is the responsibility of the government, it is the responsibility of the police. Everybody will stand up to their responsibilities… I give you my word of honour.”

After meeting the NSA, Parvez told The Indian Express, “I went up to Doval because they will not listen to our brothers. I wanted to make a point. I believe in Doval. He spoke to me politely. Our problem is with the Delhi Police. They are not doing their jobs. India has such respect — we spend Eid and Diwali together. Why is India not together now?”

Hakim Zulfiqar, a local resident from Jafrabad, told Doval, “RSS terrorism has spread beyond the Yamuna. Where Muslims are in a minority they are killing them.”

Doval replied, “Aisa nahi hota.” As Delhi Police officers moved Zulfiqar back, the crowd started to clap in support of him and said: “Sahi baat bol rahe hain.”

Zulfiqar, later told The Indian Express, “He should have listened to what I had to say. You cannot see with one eye.”

Doval later told reporters at Jafrabad, “I have been told that this is the area where there was maximum violence and the most number of bullets were fired. I am seeing today that there is total peace, everyone is saying they want peace. I am confident that there will be peace.”

In Maujpur, the locals were satisfied with Doval’s arrival. Doval walked into local lanes and interacted briefly with locals, asking one of them, Manoj, if everything was alright. Manoj nodded, as Doval left the area.

Manoj later told The Indian Express, “Such a big man has come to this area. It has given us so much confidence.”

