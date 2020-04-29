AISA alleges police entered Delhi unit head’s home, seized phone

All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi unite president Kawalpreet Kaur. All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi unite president Kawalpreet Kaur.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) Tuesday alleged Delhi Police had seized the mobile phone of its Delhi unit president Kawalpreet Kaur. Police sources confirmed the development.

In a statement, AISA said police had gone to Kaur’s house on Monday and seized her phone.

Since the lockdown was announced, Delhi Police have made a spate of arrests in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, and also invoked the stringent UAPA against several people, including two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former JNU student Umar Khalid.

The Indian Express had reported on April 25 that Delhi Police are exploring action against several members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Jamia Coordination Committee, Pinjra Tod, AISA as well as former and current students of Delhi University and JNU.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested the president of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia, Shifa-Ur-Rehman (43), under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Sunday afternoon. He has been sent to police custody for 10 days.

“The seizure memo given to her cites an FIR with a slew of charges including the draconian UAPA — a supposed anti-terror law that is basically an excuse to lock up students and activists who are critical of the government, without trial, without bail — and throw away the key,” AISA national president N Sai Balaji claimed in a statement.

The Delhi Police had tweeted on April 20, “While investigating Jamia and NE riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially. All arrests have been made based on scientific and forensic evidence.”

