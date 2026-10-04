Day 3 of anti-EC stir: AISA chief Neha Bora among protesters detained in police vehicles

Hundreds of protesters, including All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav, were detained for several hours on Sunday as the protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls entered its third consecutive day.

The protest came a day after three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment while covering the stir near Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, while some protested against CEC Kumar, others attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability and a probe into the journalists’ allegations of sexual assault.

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Bora was detained while leading a march from Andhra Bhavan Canteen towards Jantar Mantar. The march saw participation from civil society activists such as Yadav, student protesters and political parties like the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the AAP.

“This has just started and many organisations are now joining this, we won’t stop. Even though the Jantar Mantar is closed, we’re on the streets, even women are here to reclaim them. This is the power of common people. Jab tak Gyanesh Kumar ki chhutti nahi hoti, hum chhutti nahi karnege (Until Gyanesh Kumar takes a leave, we will not take a leave),” Yadav said while marching towards Jantar Mantar.

Flags waved and slogans of ‘Gyanesh has to go!’ pierced the air as the crowd split into groups and moved towards Ashoka Road.

With the protest entering its third day, Lutyens’ Delhi was heavily fortified, with elaborate security arrangements in place since morning. A large fleet of buses and riot action vehicles had been deployed on multiple lanes, and movement on several roads leading to Jantar Mantar and the Parliament Street police station was restricted.

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The Delhi Police also closed the stretch between Ashoka Road and Parliament Street near Jantar Mantar, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were already put across the New Delhi district.

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At around 4 pm, as the march progressed towards Jantar Mantar, barricades were put up. When a few protesters tried to cross them, the police began detaining them. Bora was detained in a car by officers, but the vehicle remained stuck for over 20 minutes as protesters stood around it to prevent it from moving.

Ashoka Road remained shut and traffic was halted until 6.30 pm as the protests continued. Amid the chaos, police kept detaining protesters, including AISA activists and members of other left-wing parties. As one police bus filled with detainees pulled away, the next quickly took its place in line. Teams of four to five officers lifted and carried protesters to the buses, while some tried to break the bus windows to get out. Even as detentions continued, people kept protesting. Traffic resumed briefly on the roundabout, but police carried on detaining protesters as their numbers grew.

According to police sources, around 250 people, including AISA, AAP and IYC workers and Yadav, were detained. Bora, who was taken to Narela police station, was released in the evening, police said.