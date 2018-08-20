AISA activists allege assault in DU, five held

An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station. (Representational) An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station. (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested five persons for assaulting All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists near Delhi University (DU) late on Saturday night. Two activists alleged that they received fractures and serious injuries, and that a pistol was pointed at them by one of the assaulters.

An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station Sunday, under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), said police.

“Teams were set up to nab the culprits. We arrested five persons — Gautam Sonkar (26), Kundan (23), Aayush Bhatia (24), Manish alias Monu (23) and Shubham (20). A sixth person, Pawan (25), is absconding,” said Additional DCP (northwest) A K Lal.

