Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

AISA activists allege assault in DU, five held

Two activists alleged that they received fractures and serious injuries, and that a pistol was pointed at them by one of the assaulters.

Written by Aranya Shankar | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2018 1:32:27 am
An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station. (Representational) An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station. (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested five persons for assaulting All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists near Delhi University (DU) late on Saturday night. Two activists alleged that they received fractures and serious injuries, and that a pistol was pointed at them by one of the assaulters.

An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station Sunday, under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), said police.

“Teams were set up to nab the culprits. We arrested five persons — Gautam Sonkar (26), Kundan (23), Aayush Bhatia (24), Manish alias Monu (23) and Shubham (20). A sixth person, Pawan (25), is absconding,” said Additional DCP (northwest) A K Lal.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement