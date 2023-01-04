Airport Metro: Delhi govt not willing to pay outstanding dues to Reliance Infrastructure, AG tells Delhi HC

The Central Government Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the Delhi government has said that it is not willing to contribute its share with respect to unpaid dues to Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award.

Appearing for the Centre as well as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Attorney General R Venkataramani placed on record an affidavit filed by DMRC before a single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and said that even though the state government has refused to contribute any equity, the Government of India is working its way through.

“This is an unusual situation. Today whatever DMRC would end up doing…there are certain limitations. We thought that the GNCTD would cooperate with us. The UOI and DMRC are keen to bring it to a close…Keep it immediately after 16th, I will be able to come back to the court regarding any developments,” the AG said.

The affidavit by the DMRC stated that the Delhi Government through a letter dated December 21 communicated to DMRC that “it is not inclined to provide such money of Rs 3,565.64 crore towards equity, the purpose of which is solely to pay the arbitral amount with interest”. The letter further stated that “shareholders cannot be held liable for payments arising out of disputes or contractual defaults” and that DMRC may raise money from Open Market or through externally-aided funds or loan from the Central Government to meet this liability.

At this point, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for the DAMEPL objected to the AG’s submission and said that whether there was going to be a rights issue is not the concern of the court. “The difficulty is that no assurance is coming. They have to make a commitment today. A date has to come by when they will pay. The difficulty is the very same lack of commitment which was the issue before the Supreme Court in the SLP. The whole point is that there was a deadline which was taken away,” Gupta submitted.

The High Court observed that the AG had stated that he can’t give assurance for the Delhi government. Taking on record the affidavit filed by the DMRC, the court observed that notwithstanding the Delhi Government’s communication, the AG has stated that the “matter is under active consideration and deliberation of appropriate authorities and that they are hopeful that the impasse will be resolved by January 16”. The HC listed the matter for hearing on January 19.

The DMRC has stated in its affidavit that it shall place Delhi Government’s letter before the meeting of its Board of Directors, which is likely to be held on January 16 and would seek further directions from its Board. The Centre and Delhi Government are the two equity partners of DMRC. Till now, the DMRC has paid approximately Rs 2,600 crore to DAMEPL, the additional affidavit states. The DMRC has now sought Rs 3,500 crore from both equity partners for payment of the balance amount.

Advertisement

On December 14, in DAMEPL’s plea, the Supreme Court had asked the HC to expeditiously decide the enforcement of the arbitral award within three months.