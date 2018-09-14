Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Airport Express Line: Passengers can use QR code-based facility to buy tickets

The facility will begin from Sunday. One can buy a QR ticket from the app by selecting the origin, destination station, and the number of passengers.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 8:10:46 pm
New QR codes can be purchased between 04:00 hrs – 10 minutes prior to last advertised train timing

Passengers can now use QR code-based facility on their smartphones to purchase tickets on the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line from this Sunday. ‘Ridlr App’ would enable passengers to buy tickets without being physically present at the metro station, according to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

One can buy a QR ticket from the app by selecting the origin, destination station, and the number of passengers. Upon paying the fare, the app will display the QR code for the journey, it said. This code could be tapped at the QR enabled AFC entry gates in the metro stations on Airport Line, the statement said.

All six metro stations of Airport Express Line have been provided with a set of two AFC gates each for entry and exit through QR enabled system. New QR codes can be purchased between 04:00 hrs – 10 minutes prior to last advertised train timing, it said.

