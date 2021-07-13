scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Airlines anticipate delays at Delhi airport due to heavy rain

A Delhi airport official said that no diversions have been reported as yet, and that the announcement was made to warn passengers of possible delays. In case there is a slight delay, arrival and departure of consequent flights could be affected.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 1:09:14 pm
Delhi rains, Delhi weather, delhi weather effect on flights, Spicejet, IndiGo, Flights delay anticipation, Delhi news, Delhi news update, Delhi flight delay updateIndigo tweeted an advisory reading, "It's pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport." (File)

Due to heavy rain in Delhi, airlines have requested passengers to check the status of their flights as they anticipate some delays. Airport officials said that no diversions have been reported yet but there might be a few slight delays.

At around 11 am, SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals of flights might get affected due to bad weather. SpiceJet tweeted, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny.&#8221;

Meanwhile, Indigo tweeted an advisory reading, “It’s pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport.”

