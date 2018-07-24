Airhostess suicide: Delhi HC gives interim relief to her in-laws

Anissia’s parents had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of having played a role in her death. Anissia’s parents had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of having played a role in her death.

The Delhi High Court Monday granted interim protection from arrest to parents of the husband of a flight attendant, who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park on July 13.

Sushma Singhvi and R S Singhvi, parents of Mayank Singhvi, who is in judicial custody in connection with the death of his wife Anissia Batra (39), were granted interim protection from arrest till August 2.

Justice Mukta Gupta also asked police to file a status report on the plea of the couple seeking anticipatory bail.

The High Court said the two cannot be arrested until it hears their anticipatory bail plea.

The court’s order came on the parents’ plea against the trial court’s July 20 order denying them anticipatory bail, after it was told that the allegations against them were serious.

Mayank’s parents moved the anticipatory bail application claiming that they had no role in the matter, and any dispute between their son and daughter-in-law was their internal matter.

A court had on July 17 sent Mayank, arrested on July 16, to 14-day judicial remand after the Delhi Police moved an application saying the accused was not required for custodial interrogation and that he be sent to JC.

Anissia, who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped off the terrace of her house on July 13 after sending a message to her friend and husband that she was ending her life. Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Her family has alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.

Her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, had told police they had arguments as there were “compatibility issues”, and that they had an argument on the day of the incident as well.

Meanwhile, the couple joined the investigation on Monday afternoon. “Around 4 pm, they joined the investigation, and left around 7 pm. We asked them several questions and are now planning to seek police remand of Mayank to confront him with the evidence and witnesses,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

